Alexander Isak scores for Sweden, Tsgabu Grmay in a 17-man breakaway at Vuelta

Alexander Isak against Faroe Islands

Source: Furia Liga

Published 9 September 2019 at 8:55pm, updated 10 September 2019 at 9:02am
Source: SBS
Weekly Sport (09/09/19) -Tsgabu Grmay and Amanuel Gebregziabher at Vuelta a Espana -Ethiopia qualifies into the group stages of World cup qualifiers, Eritrea awaits fate -Marijuana garden busted from a cycling footage -Merhawi Kudus extends contract with Astana for two more years

