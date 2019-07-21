America requested the release of Abune Enthoniyos

Source: AAP
Published 21 July 2019 at 12:02pm, updated 21 July 2019 at 12:04pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
On Wednesday at a White House meeting with survivors of religious persecutions, one such Eritrean lady appealed to the US government to help free a 90 year old patriarch of the Orthodox church, Abune Antonios, now 12 years in detention. Next day, on Thursday U.S Vice President Mike Pence speaking at a conference on religious freedom at the state department echoed the said request and urged Eritrea ruler, tyrant Isias Aferqi, emphatically to let Abune Antonios go.
