SBS Tigrinya

Amid opposition of ally and defense minister, leaders of Prosperity party sign unity agreement

SBS Tigrinya

Team Lemma

Source: Allafrica

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2019 at 8:12pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

News Headlines፡ * Around a quarter of Australians experience major discrimination፡ * Nineteen people have been killed after their bus plunged off a bridge into a frozen river in eastern Siberia * Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has announced he will resign፡ * A bushfire in NSW's Shoalhaven region has almost doubled in size after being whipped up by westerly winds፡ * Prosperity party proponents sign agreement፡ * Namibia president wins reelection፡

Published 2 December 2019 at 8:12pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ