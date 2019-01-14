Australia Day RNF

SBS Tigrinya

Australian citizenship recipients and their guests attend a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day in Brisbane, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Australian citizenship recipients and their guests attend a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day in Brisbane, Source: AAP

Published 14 January 2019 at 7:16pm
By SBS Tigriinya
Source: SBS
The federal government has moved to force councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on January 26th. It comes as a handful of municipalities voted to move events, saying it's out of respect for Indigenous people. Some have backed the move, while others believe the government isn't keeping up with the shift in public sentiment

