Baiyto one

Source: Supplied
Published 8 July 2019 at 7:31pm, updated 8 July 2019 at 7:34pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Representatives of 35 cities in North America have formed a council "Bayto" that facilitate the "enough" campaign against the government of Eritrea. The PR of the council,Tewelde Siele and Kemal Ali, spoke about the movement and its final goals.
Published 8 July 2019 at 7:31pm, updated 8 July 2019 at 7:34pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share