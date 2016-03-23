BELGIUM TERROR

Brussels Airport (AAP) Source: Brussels Airport (AAP)
Published 23 March 2016 at 1:57pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for a series of bombings on Brussels airport and a metro station that killed at least 34 people and injured almost 200. The explosions have been condemned by the Belgian Prime Minister as a "cowardly" terrorist attack.
Published 23 March 2016 at 1:57pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share