BOYCOTT HAJJ RNF

Muslim worshippers perform the evening (Isha) prayers at the Kaaba, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca Source: AFP
More than two million Muslims from around the world are expected to descend on the Saudi city of Mecca next month for the annual Hajj pilgrimage. But a growing number of Muslims, including Australians, are turning their backs on what is one of the central ‘pillars of Islam’ and are calling for a boycott of the event.
