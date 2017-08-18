BURQA REAX

George Brandis has delivered a passionate take down of Pauline Hanson's burqa stunt in the Senate. (AAP) Source: George Brandis has delivered a passionate take down of Pauline Hanson's burqa stunt in the Senate. (AAP)
Published 18 August 2017 at 12:32pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has defended entering parliament dressed in a burqa, saying it was about national security. The Senator wore a full Islamic covering ahead of a debate in parliament in Canberra on banning full-face coverings in public. The move has been criticised by both sides of politics, but she says she is not at all embarrassed by what she did.
