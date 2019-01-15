CANCER BLOOD RNF

Science/medical lab generic stock images. Tuesday, May 14, 2013. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Blood cancer is the third-biggest cause of cancer death in Australia and a cancer support group says the number of Australians diagnosed with it is expected to rise by around 30 per cent over the next decade. The Leukaemia Foundation is calling for better support services and better information on blood cancers.
