CANCER LYNCH RNF

A biological-technical assistant pipettes DNA onto a storage plate in a molecular biological research laboratory at the University Hospital Hambu. Source: picture alliance
Published 3 November 2019 at 1:36pm, updated 3 November 2019 at 1:42pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Researchers say a routine test of bowel cancer patients for a genetic condition could save the lives of up to 80 high-risk patients each year. The Cancer Council says it would be cost effective to test bowel cancer cases for Lynch syndrome, an inherited condition that significantly increases cancer risk.
Available in other languages
