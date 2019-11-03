CANCER LYNCH RNF

SBS Tigrinya

UHR genome study on cardiovascular diseases

Published 3 November 2019
Researchers say a routine test of bowel cancer patients for a genetic condition could save the lives of up to 80 high-risk patients each year. The Cancer Council says it would be cost effective to test bowel cancer cases for Lynch syndrome, an inherited condition that significantly increases cancer risk.

