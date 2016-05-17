CHINA ANNIVERSARY

SBS Tigrinya

A farmer works near a statue of Mao Zedong in his home town of Shaoshan, Hunan Province, central China (AAP)

Published 17 May 2016 at 10:52am
By Beyene Semere
It's been 50 years (May 16) since Communist figurehead Mao Zedong unleashed his decade-long Cultural Revolution in China. Chairman Mao's aim was to reinforce Communism by removing any trace of capitalist, traditional and cultural elements from Chinese society. It proved chaotic, causing widespread violence and abuse. Mao's vision of a classless society is still proving persuasive

