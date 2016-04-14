SBS Tigrinya

CITIZENSHIP BOARD

An Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony and Flag Raising event in Canberra (AAP)

An Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony and Flag Raising event in Canberra (AAP)

Published 14 April 2016 at 12:57pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

Questions have been raised about the transparency of a new federal government body created to decide the fate of Australian dual nationals who engage in what the government calls "serious terrorist-related activities". The government-appointed Citizenship Loss Board will consider whether to strip the citizenship of dual nationals who have engaged in terrorism-related conduct or who have been found to be fighting for a declared terrorist organisation overseas.

