CITIZENSHIP BOARD

Published 14 April 2016 at 12:57pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Questions have been raised about the transparency of a new federal government body created to decide the fate of Australian dual nationals who engage in what the government calls "serious terrorist-related activities". The government-appointed Citizenship Loss Board will consider whether to strip the citizenship of dual nationals who have engaged in terrorism-related conduct or who have been found to be fighting for a declared terrorist organisation overseas.
