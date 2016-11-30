SBS Tigrinya

COLOMBIA CRASH

: Chapecoense goalkeeper Follmann, who reportedly survived (AAP)

Published 30 November 2016 at 12:32pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

A plane carrying a top Brazilian football team has crashed into a mountain on its approach to the city of Medellin (med-ay-EEN) in Colombia, killing 75 people. Six people survived the crash, but two of them were in a critical condition

