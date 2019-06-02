SBS Tigrinya

Concerns raised about high rates of smoking in some migrant communities

SBS Tigrinya

A man lights a cigarette

A man lights a cigarette Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 June 2019 at 2:32pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Suburbs on the north coast of Tasmania are some of Australia's worst localities when it comes to the number of smokers. They have attracted the unwanted title when compared to the national average in a new report by Victoria University, as experts also raise concerns about the high rates of smoking in some migrant communities. More...

Published 2 June 2019 at 2:32pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ