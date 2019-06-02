Concerns raised about high rates of smoking in some migrant communities

A man lights a cigarette Source: AAP
Suburbs on the north coast of Tasmania are some of Australia's worst localities when it comes to the number of smokers. They have attracted the unwanted title when compared to the national average in a new report by Victoria University, as experts also raise concerns about the high rates of smoking in some migrant communities. More...
