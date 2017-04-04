SBS Tigrinya

DIVERSITY LEADERSHIP

SBS Tigrinya

Catalysr founders Usman Iftikhar, left, and Jacob Muller (SBS)

Catalysr founders Usman Iftikhar, left, and Jacob Muller (SBS) Source: Catalysr founders Usman Iftikhar, left, and Jacob Muller (SBS)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 April 2017 at 3:42pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Statistics show Australians from non-European backgrounds are significantly under-represented in leadership positions. Now, a program in Sydney's west is hoping to change that by giving migrants and refugees the confidence to rise to the top in business

Published 4 April 2017 at 3:42pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ