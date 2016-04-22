Dr Amanuel Alias : an interview

Amaniel Elias Source: Amaniel Elias
Published 23 April 2016 at 5:37am, updated 10 May 2016 at 12:31pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
An interview with Dr Amaniel Elias from Melbourne's Deakin University on his research. Dr. Elias' research revealed that race discrimination is more harmful than smoking - raising many eyebrows and debate in the Australian media.
