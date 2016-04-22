SBS Tigrinya

Dr Amanuel Alias : an interview

SBS Tigrinya

Amaniel Elias

Amaniel Elias Source: Amaniel Elias

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 April 2016 at 5:37am, updated 10 May 2016 at 12:31pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An interview with Dr Amaniel Elias from Melbourne's Deakin University on his research. Dr. Elias' research revealed that race discrimination is more harmful than smoking - raising many eyebrows and debate in the Australian media.

Published 23 April 2016 at 5:37am, updated 10 May 2016 at 12:31pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ