Dr msgna Part 1

Published 14 March 2017 at 9:22am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr. Misghina, the author of a recent book Eritreas Tragedy under Two Dictators He has a wide experience of dealing with Diaspora Eritrean and other communities. He has conducted many seminars worldwide on the issue of depression, peace, reconciliation and forgiveness. He has also given extensive interviews to SBS Tigrigna radio. He has written very inspiring articles posted Dr Misghina has produced a manual on depression in several languages which has been widely commended and supported parents and children. In association with some Eritrean elders, he has recently initiated a body called Advisory Council of Eritrean Elders, whose broad aims are reconciliation among Eritreans in the areas of religion, political views, gender, ethnicity, region, age etc.
