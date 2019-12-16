Eritrea progresses to the CECAFA semis while Ethiopian athletes break records in Malaga and Kolkata
Published 16 December 2019 at 6:40pm
Weekly Sport (16/12/2019) * Eliod Kipchoge wins Sports Personality of the Year * Ethiopian athletes breaks course records in Kolkata and Malaga * Eritrean Swedish Alexander Isaac scores for Real Sociedad against Barcelona * Eritrea national football team progresses to the CECAFA Challenge Cupt 2019 semifinals * Broken racket of Serena Williams sold at auction
