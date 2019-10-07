SBS Tigrinya

Eritrea wins bronze at CECAFA U20 despite disappearance of talisman; Ethiopia claims gold in Marathon after 18 years

Humanity in Doha 2019

Source: Washingtopost

Published 7 October 2019 at 5:36pm, updated 7 October 2019 at 5:47pm
Weekly Sport (07/10/19) - World Athletics championships Doha 2019: Ethiopia's disappointing tally - Eritrea Under 20 finishes third and wins bronze despite disappearance of talisman striker - Humanity and controversy in Doha 2019

