Ermiyas Embakom: the Winner of Eritrean and Ethiopian Awards

Ermiyas Embakom
Published 17 July 2014 at 3:56pm, updated 7 September 2020 at 8:38pm
By My Recording
Source: SBS
Ermias Embakom is a brilliant Eritrean university student and he is a winner of many awards both in Eritrea and Ethiopia. Our reporter in Mekele interviewed Ermiyas on the occasion of his latest gold medal award at Mekele University. Ermiyas used to be an instructor in one of the Eritrean colleges but ended up a student and this years winner of Gold medal at Mekele University but how? Listen to what Ermiyas has to say…
Published 17 July 2014 at 3:56pm, updated 7 September 2020 at 8:38pm
By My Recording
Source: SBS
Share