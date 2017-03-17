SBS Tigrinya

EU HEADSCARF

SBS Tigrinya

Rosary beads selling in front of a mannequin with a headscarf in the Netherlands (AAP)

Rosary beads selling in front of a mannequin with a headscarf in the Netherlands (AAP) Source: Rosary beads selling in front of a mannequin with a headscarf in the Netherlands (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 March 2017 at 1:57pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Europe's top legal court has ruled workplace bans on wearing any political, philosophical or religious sign, such as headscarves, are not necessarily discrimination. There has been a mixed reaction to the ruling across European countries after the European Court of Justice ruling, its first on wearing headscarves at work.

Published 17 March 2017 at 1:57pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ