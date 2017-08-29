EU MIGRANTS

Rescued migrants in the Mediterranean (AAP) Source: Rescued migrants in the Mediterranean (AAP)
European and African leaders have met in Paris, hoping to find answers to the migration crisis that has involved nearly 120,000 people crossing the Mediterranean Sea this year. Focusing on people smugglers, stabilising Libya and increasing aid to the transit countries are all part of a new plan aimed at trying to cut the numbers.
