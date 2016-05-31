SBS Tigrinya

EUROPE MIGRANTS

SBS Tigrinya

Over 700 migrants are feared dead in three Mediterranean Sea shipwrecks south of Italy in the last few days (AAP)

Over 700 migrants are feared dead in three Mediterranean Sea shipwrecks south of Italy in the last few days (AAP) Source: Over 700 migrants are feared dead in three Mediterranean Sea shipwrecks south of Italy in the last few days (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 May 2016 at 12:02pm, updated 31 May 2016 at 1:29pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United Nations refugee agency fears at least 700 people have drowned over the past few days in a series of shipwrecks off the Libyan coast. The UNHCR believes as many as 15,000 asylum-seekers and migrants have tried to make the perilous central Mediterranean crossing in a week.

Published 31 May 2016 at 12:02pm, updated 31 May 2016 at 1:29pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ