European Mass Migration Crisis

A child from African origin is rescued Source: Photo credit should read ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Published 14 September 2019 at 5:35pm, updated 14 September 2019 at 5:41pm
Source: SBS
In a bid to address the flood of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean, Italy's new government has signed a new deal with the European Union to take on some of the North African migrants rescued from various vessels crossing the sea. The deal comes as members of the European Bloc, including Germany, work to resolve a war that is threatening to break out in Libya and drive more people from the African nation. እዚ ስምምዕ ዝግበር ዘሎ ንጀርመን ወሲኻ ኣባላት ሕብረት ኣውሮጳ ኣብ ሊቢያ ኣንጸላልዩ ዘሎ ኲናት ሓድሕድ ሲዒቡ ብዙሕ ኣፍሪቃዊ ስደተኛ ምውሓዙ ስለዘይተርፎ ምድላዋት ኣብ ዝገብርሉን ፍታሓት ኣብ ዘናድይሉን ዘሎ እዋን እዩ።
