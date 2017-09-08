Vegetables Source: Getty
Published 8 September 2017 at 2:07pm, updated 8 September 2017 at 2:53pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Nearly two-thirds of Australian adults are overweight or obese. It is little wonder that 1 in 3 people go on a diet every year. We explore three popular weight-loss diets: Paleo, Atkins and the Low Carb, High Fat diet, and examine what they mean for the over fifties age group.
