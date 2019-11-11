Fatal violence following clashes between students returning from watching an Arsenal-Leicester City game
Weekly Sport (11/11/2019) * Three young Ethiopian athletes nominated for best young athletes * Violence between Weldia University students returning from watching a premier league game kills at least two፡ * Three international players selected into a 25 member team to face Madagascar and Ivory Coast፡ * A call to famous athletes to stand up for rights and equality፡
