Fatal violence following clashes between students returning from watching an Arsenal-Leicester City game

Weldia University students

Source: Mereja

Published 11 November 2019 at 6:12pm, updated 11 November 2019 at 7:50pm
Source: SBS
Weekly Sport (11/11/2019) * Three young Ethiopian athletes nominated for best young athletes * Violence between Weldia University students returning from watching a premier league game kills at least two፡ * Three international players selected into a 25 member team to face Madagascar and Ivory Coast፡ * A call to famous athletes to stand up for rights and equality፡

