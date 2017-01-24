FIRST DAY SALEH

Akmal Saleh (SBS)704.jpg Source: Akmal Saleh (SBS)704.jpg
Published 25 January 2017 at 8:27am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Australian comedian Akmal Saleh is best known for his outspoken humour. But growing up in Australia as a migrant from Egypt wasn't always easy, as he yearned to fit in. Comfort came in the form of laughter, which began from his very first day in the suburbs of western Sydney.
