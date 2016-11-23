SBS Tigrinya

Food imports wrongly labelled and malpractices in Indian stores

Published 23 November 2016 at 12:17pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

Last year, SBS Radio's Punjabi program began receiving photos, emails and social-media posts from listeners about food they had bought at South Asian grocery stores around Australia. Listeners cited instances of food turning out to be mouldy or smelling foul. Now, an SBS investigation has uncovered a series of anomalies at ethnic grocery stores, from labels with altered "best before" dates to hidden ingredients that could harm people with allergies. "Best before" dates had been changed by months, even years, and the unlisted ingredients ranged from milk solids to nuts.

