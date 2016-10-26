FOOTBALL AFRICAN KIDS

The Fawkner under-8s MiniRoos (SBS) Source: The Fawkner under-8s MiniRoos (SBS)
Published 26 October 2016 at 4:57pm
By Beyene Semere
They are the tiny titans of their football league, undefeated this season, and they're still losing baby teeth - the Fawkner under-8s MiniRoos. Most are the first of their families to be born in Australia, after their parents migrated from Eritrea, on the Horn of Africa, at least a decade ago.
