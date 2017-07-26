SBS Tigrinya

Fostering a child in Australia

Published 26 July 2017 at 10:02am, updated 18 August 2017 at 4:20pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

Theres a growing need for families to give foster children loving and safe homes. Welcoming a child from your cultural or linguistic community into your home also brings many benefits.And carers from culturally diverse backgrounds are also in high demand. So, how to become a foster carer?

