SBS Tigrinya

FRANCE MIGRANT

SBS Tigrinya

The Calais camp of migrants and refugees (AAP)

The Calais camp of migrants and refugees (AAP) Source: The Calais camp of migrants and refugees (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 September 2016 at 11:52am, updated 27 September 2016 at 12:17pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The French president says France will dismantle the camp where thousands of migrants and refugees live in the port city of Calais. (kal-AY) Francois Hollande (FRON-swah oh-LOND) says the camp will be completely shut down by the end of the year, and he has called on Britain to help solve the problem.

Published 27 September 2016 at 11:52am, updated 27 September 2016 at 12:17pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ