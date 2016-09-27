FRANCE MIGRANT

The Calais camp of migrants and refugees (AAP) Source: The Calais camp of migrants and refugees (AAP)
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS

The French president says France will dismantle the camp where thousands of migrants and refugees live in the port city of Calais. (kal-AY) Francois Hollande (FRON-swah oh-LOND) says the camp will be completely shut down by the end of the year, and he has called on Britain to help solve the problem.
