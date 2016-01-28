From Agric expert in Ethiopia to an owner manager of a company in Australia

SBS (Tsegab Lema) Source: SBS (Tsegab Lema)
By Beyene Semere
Tsigab Lema migrated from Ethiopia to Australia in 2003. He was an agricultural expert in Ethiopia but he is now an owner manager of a company called Ethio pest control and Termite treatment. He tells his story..
