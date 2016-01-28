SBS Tigrinya

From Agric expert in Ethiopia to an owner manager of a company in Australia

Published 28 January 2016 at 3:37pm, updated 28 December 2016 at 3:12pm
By Beyene Semere
Tsigab Lema migrated from Ethiopia to Australia in 2003. He was an agricultural expert in Ethiopia but he is now an owner manager of a company called Ethio pest control and Termite treatment. He tells his story..

