Ghenet Weldu: a woman who lost her two husbands in the Eritrea struggle for freedom

Tigrinya Interview

Source: Supplied

Published 13 July 2019 at 12:09pm, updated 3 December 2021 at 7:50pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

Ghenet Weldu lives in Brisbane with her two sons. Her first husband was killed by his comrades in Eritrea. After eight years she married her second husband and he was a member of the central committee of one of the factions of the Eritrean rebels. In 1992, he was kidnaped by the Eritrean security forces from Kassale, Sudan to Eritrea. Ghenet resettled in Australia in 2019 and she tells SBS Tigrinya her story and the story of her lost husbands and how she managed to grow her two sons in Australia.

