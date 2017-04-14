SBS Tigrinya

GOOD FRIDAY

Performer Brendan Paul playing Jesus in the Good Friday “Journey to the Cross” procession in Sydney. (AAP)

Performer Brendan Paul playing Jesus in the Good Friday "Journey to the Cross" procession in Sydney. (AAP)

Published 15 April 2017 at 5:47am
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

To mark Good Friday, Australia's religious leaders have called for tolerance and inclusion in an unsettled global climate. As traditional services take place around the country, they're also calling for compassion for refugees and others in need.

