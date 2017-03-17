SBS Tigrinya

Helping migrants access dental care

Published 18 March 2017 at 8:32am
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

Oral health is about much more than just having a pretty smile. The health of your mouth often reflects and can have an impact on the state of the rest of your body. Dental care is expensive in Australia, but there are ways to bring down the costs.

