ሓለፍቲ ጨንፈራት ሓይሊ ኣየር ኤርትራ "ካብ ላዕለዋይ ኣካል መጺኡ" ንዝበልዎ ዘዋሪ መመርሒ ናብ ኣባላቶም ከንብቡ ከም ዝቐነዩ ምንጭታት ካብ ኣስመራ ሓቢሮም፡

Eritrean air force helicopter

Source: worldmilitaryintel

Published 18 November 2019 at 10:06pm
Source: SBS
* Circular read to members of Eritrean defense force on possible relocation to Massawa * Australian MPs denied visa to China after criticizing Uigur treatment * Israel Folau's new controversial claim attracts criticism

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ