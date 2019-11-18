ሓለፍቲ ጨንፈራት ሓይሊ ኣየር ኤርትራ "ካብ ላዕለዋይ ኣካል መጺኡ" ንዝበልዎ ዘዋሪ መመርሒ ናብ ኣባላቶም ከንብቡ ከም ዝቐነዩ ምንጭታት ካብ ኣስመራ ሓቢሮም፡
Published 18 November 2019 at 10:06pm
Source: SBS
* Circular read to members of Eritrean defense force on possible relocation to Massawa * Australian MPs denied visa to China after criticizing Uigur treatment * Israel Folau's new controversial claim attracts criticism
