ሓጸርቲ ዜናታት ኢትዮጵያ (09/07/2016)
Abraha Desta
Published 9 July 2016 at 7:57am
By ኤስቢኤስ ትግርኛ
Source: SBS
'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር
ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ
ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቆረርካ ኮይኑ
ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ