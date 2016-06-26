SBS TigrinyaOther ways to listen ሓጸርቲ ዜናታት ኢትዮጵያ (26/06/2016)Play06:49SBS TigrinyaOther ways to listen Hawzen Source: PanoramioGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.13MB)Published 25 June 2016 at 8:37amBy ኤስቢኤስ ትግርኛSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Published 25 June 2016 at 8:37amBy ኤስቢኤስ ትግርኛSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesShareLatest podcast episodes'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስርብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ