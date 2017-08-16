SBS Tigrinya

Horn of Africa News (16 08 2017)

Horn of Africa News (16 08 2017)

Published 16 August 2017 at 2:17pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Call for protest in Keynya election falls on deaf ears; Sudan seeks extra help for refugees from UN; Rescue NGOs stop operation after intimidation from Libyan coast guards; European parliament calls for the release of Dawit Isaac

