How to get public housing in Australia?

Public Housing - Flickr/Paul Sableman

Public Housing - Flickr/Paul Sableman

Published 14 February 2017 at 9:07am, updated 6 January 2021 at 10:38am
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

For new Australians securing accommodation is an integral part of the settlement process. Community groups across the country work alongside governments to help those most in need develop sustainable and effective solutions. But one of these solutions, public housing, is now harder to find.

