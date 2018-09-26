How to redesign your style

Summer portrait of creative, colorful senior woman against blue background. Studio shot. Source: Getty Images
Published 26 September 2018 at 4:55pm, updated 12 February 2019 at 8:44am
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Self-reinvention requires courage, but 97 year old fashion icon Iris Apfel is a perfect example that you’re never too old to look fabulous. So, how do we go about redesigning our personal style?
Published 26 September 2018 at 4:55pm, updated 12 February 2019 at 8:44am
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share