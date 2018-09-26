SBS Tigrinya

How to redesign your style

SBS Tigrinya

Summer portrait of creative senior woman

Summer portrait of creative, colorful senior woman against blue background. Studio shot. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 September 2018 at 4:55pm, updated 12 February 2019 at 8:44am
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Self-reinvention requires courage, but 97 year old fashion icon Iris Apfel is a perfect example that you’re never too old to look fabulous. So, how do we go about redesigning our personal style?

Published 26 September 2018 at 4:55pm, updated 12 February 2019 at 8:44am
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ