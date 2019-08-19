Inaugural CECAFA U15 in Asmara, Eritrea and Ethiopia lose opening matches

Source: RegionWeek
Published 19 August 2019 at 5:40pm, updated 19 August 2019 at 5:50pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Weekly Sport (19/08/19) Inaugural CECAFA U15 tournament underway in Asmara, both Eritrea and Ethiopia lose opening games Amanuel Ghebrezgiabher finishes strong at the Vuelta a Burgos Eritrea team participating at the Tour de l'avenir The enigmatic Nick Kyrgios
Published 19 August 2019 at 5:40pm, updated 19 August 2019 at 5:50pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share