Inaugural CECAFA U15 in Asmara, Eritrea and Ethiopia lose opening matches

Uganda vs Ethiopia at the inaugural CECAFA U15 in Asmara

Source: RegionWeek

Published 19 August 2019 at 5:40pm, updated 19 August 2019 at 5:50pm
Available in other languages

Weekly Sport (19/08/19) Inaugural CECAFA U15 tournament underway in Asmara, both Eritrea and Ethiopia lose opening games Amanuel Ghebrezgiabher finishes strong at the Vuelta a Burgos Eritrea team participating at the Tour de l'avenir The enigmatic Nick Kyrgios

Source: SBS
