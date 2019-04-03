SBS Tigrinya

Interviewe With PM Scott Morrison

Budget 2020

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) and Australian Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg Source: AAP

Published 3 April 2019 at 11:43am, updated 3 April 2019 at 11:47am
By Manpreet K Singh
Available in other languages

Interviewe With PM Scott Morrison: What’s in it for new migrants? Hike of 5% on all visa fees New Regional visas Will this Budget be enough for Coalition to win next month’s elex NDIS underfunding – he gave assurance that no family will be worse off, and ‘it’s a lie to say it’s underfunded’

