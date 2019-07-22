IRAN TANKER RNF

SBS Tigrinya

A speedboat of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard moves around a British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, Source: Mizan News Agency

Published 22 July 2019 at 1:03pm, updated 22 July 2019 at 1:06pm
The British government is weighing up its options after the Iranian military boarded and seized a British tanker last week. Iran's foreign minister has accused the United States of trying to drag Britain into a quagmire over a tanker crisis in the Gulf.

