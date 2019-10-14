An aerial photo shows Shinkansen bullet trains covered with water as the banks of Chikuma river collapsed in Nagano city, Source: Yomiuri Shimbun
Published 14 October 2019 at 1:22pm, updated 14 October 2019 at 1:24pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
JAPAN TYPHOON RNF At least 35 people have been killed by Typhoon Hagibis, one of the worst disasters to hit Japan in recent decades. There are 19 people missing and an estimated 170 injured after Hagibis hit central and eastern Japan on Saturday evening [[Oct 12]].
Published 14 October 2019 at 1:22pm, updated 14 October 2019 at 1:24pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share