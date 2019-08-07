SBS Tigrinya

KASHMIR DISPUTE RNF

Left Parties Protest After Union Government Announced Scrapping Of Article 370 In Jammu And Kashmir

NEW DELHI, INDIA - AUGUST 5: Members of various Left parties and their supporters protest against the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution Source: Hindustan Times

Published 7 August 2019 at 1:13pm, updated 7 August 2019 at 1:18pm
The United Nations has called for restraint amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan over the disputed Kashmir region. In a move described as the most wide-reaching in seven decades, India has scrapped Indian-controlled Kashmir's special constitutional autonomy. As....reports, it's a bid to integrate the Muslim-majority state with the rest of the country - that's been met with emotional celebration and angry protest.

