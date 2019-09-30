Kenenisa Bekele narrowly misses marathon world record

Source: Twitter Global Sports Comm
Published 30 September 2019 at 6:58pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Weekly Sport (30/39/2019) Eritrea beats Zanzibar to get through to the semifinals at CECAFA U20 Kenenisa Bekele narrowly misses world marathon record Eritrea completes participation at the World Cycling Championships Pertro Mamu wins another mountain run Ashete Bekere and Mare dibaba finish one-two at Doha world championships
Published 30 September 2019 at 6:58pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share