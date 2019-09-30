SBS Tigrinya

Kenenisa Bekele narrowly misses marathon world record

SBS Tigrinya

Kenenisa Bekele gets so close to breaking marathon record

Source: Twitter Global Sports Comm

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2019 at 6:58pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Weekly Sport (30/39/2019) Eritrea beats Zanzibar to get through to the semifinals at CECAFA U20 Kenenisa Bekele narrowly misses world marathon record Eritrea completes participation at the World Cycling Championships Pertro Mamu wins another mountain run Ashete Bekere and Mare dibaba finish one-two at Doha world championships

Published 30 September 2019 at 6:58pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ