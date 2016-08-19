SBS Tigrinya

ዝኽሪ 50 ዓመት ወተሃደራት ኣውስትራሊያ ፡ኣብ ኩናት ቬትናም

SBS Tigrinya

Veterans of the Vietnam War at the Canberra remembrance (AAP)

Veterans of the Vietnam War at the Canberra remembrance (AAP) Source: Veterans of the Vietnam War at the Canberra remembrance (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2016 at 4:12pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ካብቲ ወተሃደራት ANZAC ኣብ ኩናት ቬትናም ተሳቲፎም ብዙሓት ኣውስትራሊያዊያን ወተሃደራት ዝሞቱሉ እዋን 50ዓመታት ኣቑጺሩ፡፣ ኣብ 1966 ኣብ ኩናት Long Tan 18 ኣውስትራሊያዊያንን ኣማኢት ቬትናማዊያን ወተሃደራት ሞይቶም። ድሕሪ ፍርቂ ዘመን ናይቲ ፍጻመ ነቲ ኩነታት ዝኽሪ ንምግባርን ንመዓልቲ ሓርበኛታት ቬትናም ክብሪ ንምሃብ ብሓሙስ ኣብ ካንበራ ጽምብል ተገይሩ።

Published 19 August 2016 at 4:12pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ