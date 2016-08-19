ዝኽሪ 50 ዓመት ወተሃደራት ኣውስትራሊያ ፡ኣብ ኩናት ቬትናም

Veterans of the Vietnam War at the Canberra remembrance (AAP) Source: Veterans of the Vietnam War at the Canberra remembrance (AAP)
Published 19 August 2016 at 4:12pm
ካብቲ ወተሃደራት ANZAC ኣብ ኩናት ቬትናም ተሳቲፎም ብዙሓት ኣውስትራሊያዊያን ወተሃደራት ዝሞቱሉ እዋን 50ዓመታት ኣቑጺሩ፡፣ ኣብ 1966 ኣብ ኩናት Long Tan 18 ኣውስትራሊያዊያንን ኣማኢት ቬትናማዊያን ወተሃደራት ሞይቶም። ድሕሪ ፍርቂ ዘመን ናይቲ ፍጻመ ነቲ ኩነታት ዝኽሪ ንምግባርን ንመዓልቲ ሓርበኛታት ቬትናም ክብሪ ንምሃብ ብሓሙስ ኣብ ካንበራ ጽምብል ተገይሩ።
