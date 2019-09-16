SBS Tigrinya

La Vuelta A Espana conludes, Eritrean Amanuel Gebregziabher crashes, Ethiopian Tsgabu Grmay completes tour

La Vuelta Espana Stage 19

Source: Heraldpublisist

Published 16 September 2019
Weekly Sport (16/09/19) - Amanuel Gebregziabher crashes at Vuelta, Tsgabu Grmay completes tour - Ethiopia selects top athletes for World Athletics Championships - Metkel Eyob participates at Tour of China - Ruwanda submits to host Kigali 2025 World Cycling Championships - Petro Mamu wins in Italy, Berhane Dibaba wins in Copenhagen

