MEDIVAC REAX RNFMEDIVAC REAX RNF

Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale speaks during debate on the Medical Evacuation Bill in Canberra, Source: AAP
Published 13 February 2019 at 4:40pm, updated 13 February 2019 at 4:43pm
Source: SBS
Doctors will now have more power to decide whether asylum seekers on Manus Island and Nauru should come to Australia for medical treatment after the passage of a medical evacuation bill through the Senate. The Federal Government says the bill weakens Australia's border protection laws and could see more people try to come to Australia by boat. But Labor, the Greens and key independents dispute that.
