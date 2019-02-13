SBS Tigrinya

MEDIVAC REAX RNFMEDIVAC REAX RNF

SBS Tigrinya

Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale speaks during debate on the Medical Evacuation Bill in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, December 06, 2018. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale speaks during debate on the Medical Evacuation Bill in Canberra, Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 February 2019 at 4:40pm, updated 13 February 2019 at 4:43pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Doctors will now have more power to decide whether asylum seekers on Manus Island and Nauru should come to Australia for medical treatment after the passage of a medical evacuation bill through the Senate. The Federal Government says the bill weakens Australia's border protection laws and could see more people try to come to Australia by boat. But Labor, the Greens and key independents dispute that.

Published 13 February 2019 at 4:40pm, updated 13 February 2019 at 4:43pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ